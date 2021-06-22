Minister Balbir Sidhu issues appointment letters to 166 Up-Vedyas on International Yoga Day

Chandigarh: On the occasion of ‘International Yoga Day’, Punjab Government today recruited 166 Up-Vedayas on a regular basis in Directorate of Ayurveda.







While issuing the appointment letters to the newly selected Up-Vedyas, Health & Family Welfare Minister, Punjab Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu urged the newly appointed staff to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and diligence and to extend their full cooperation in providing better health services of Ayurveda to the people and to make them aware about the Ayurveda Treatments.







Mr. Sidhu said that Punjab Government has recruited above 11,000 medical and paramedical staff in Health Department during the 4 years as part of Ghar Ghar Rozgar Scheme initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.







Health Minister further said that with these new appointment of Up-Vedyas, the Ayurvedic Medical Services will get a major uplift in the State. On this occasion OSD to Health Minister Dr. Balwinder Singh, Director Ayurveda Dr. Poonam Vashisht, Political Secretary Harkeshchand Sharma and other senior officers were also present.





