MIFF 2022 to pay homage to the legendary non-feature filmmakers

New Delhi :The 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival 2022 (MIFF) keeping up with the tradition will pay homage to the legendary filmmakers of yore whose contribution towards emergence of non-feature films have been immense. In this segment, the forthcoming edition will feature their films and also films made on them.

The festival will celebrate the films of legendary international filmmakers Cecilia Mangini (Italy), Jacques Drouin (Canada) and Toshio Matsumoto (Japan). The films of Indian legends, Yash Pal Chaudhary, Mukesh Chandra, Paul S. Koli, Raja R Swamy, Nandakumar B. Sadamate, N. Stanley, Bhakti Jagdish Pulekar, Irom Maipa, Chidananda Dasgupta, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Gautam Benegal, Sumitra Bhave, Rahat Yusufi and Ajith Hari will also be screened at the festival.

List of screenings

Homage Retrospective of Cecilia Mangini (Italy) – 2 Films, 2hr 12min

– 2 Films, 2hr 12min Homage Retrospective of Irom Maipak (India) – 3 Film

3 Film Homage Retrospective of Sumitra Bhave (India) – 3 Films, 1hr 48min

– 3 Films, 1hr 48min Homage Retrospective of Yash Pal Chaudhary (India) – 3 Films, 1hr 6min

CENTENARY COMEMMORATIVE SCREENING

Centenary of Chidananda Dasgupta

Homage Retrospective of the Masters of Animation Films

MIFF 2022 shall pay tribute to the departed masters of animation by screening their retrospectives under homage section.

Gautam Benegal (India) – 4 Films, 2hrs

4 Films, 2hrs Jacqies Drouin (Canada) – 2 Films, 47min

2 Films, 47min Toshio Matsumoto (Japan) – 4 Films, 55min

Register online for MIFF 2022 at https://miff.in/delegate2022/?cat=ZGVsZWdhdGU=

Students can register for free at https://miff.in/delegate2022/?cat=c3R1ZGVudF9kZWxlZ2F0ZQ==

For Media registration visit : https://miff.in/delegate2022/?cat=bWVkaWE=