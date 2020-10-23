Mi India creates a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™

Bhubaneswar : Mi India, India’s number one smartphone and smart TV brand has created a new Guinness World Records feat by setting up the world’s ‘Largest Oil Lamp’ installation – “The ‘Ray of Hope”. The Ray of Hope is a part of the brand’s on-going Durga Puja celebrations. Building on the symbol of hope that was created by the installation, Mi India will also mobilize scholarships worth INR 2 Crore to be distributed among thousands of students in partnership with ‘Buddy4Study’, India’s largest student empowerment program. The brand is collaborating with former cricketer SouravGanguly for this campaign and has jointly shared this announcement through a digital film across its social channels today.

The installation of the Lamp has been done at Ballygunge Cultural Association’s Durga Puja, Kolkata and was inaugurated by popular artists Mir Afsar Ali and Priyanka Sarkar. The record has been attempted based on two parameters, volume and size. The lamp will be on display for people visiting the pandal from 22nd October to 26th October at the venue.

Additionally, Mi India will enable the student community from underprivileged segments to pursue higher education in continuation to their efforts in increasing literacy and online education in the country. Partnering with Buddy4Study, Mi India will enable thousands of students across India in senior secondary classes and graduation courses. Buddy4Study will help Mi India, mobilize, manage and execute the scholarship program. With education being one of the 17 sustainable development goals today, the scholarships could help those very bright meritorious students reach their full potential.

Commenting on the announcement Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, says, “This Ray of Hope is a symbol through which we stand in solidarity with the nation hoping for a safer, healthier and brighter future for all. We hope that it can bring back the light and happiness into the lives of all in a grand way this festive season.” Prateik Das, CSR Lead, Mi India added, “Education is a key enabler to holistic empowerment and in an endeavour to build on the symbol of the Ray of Hope, Mi India is proud to introduce its Mi Scholarship programme worth 2 crore that would help the students to continue their education and empower them to create a brighter future.”

