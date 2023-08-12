Mega Oil Palm Plantation drive organized in 49 districts of 11 states

Under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm, the State Governments along with Oil Palm processing companies initiated a ‘Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive’ that commenced on 25th July 2023 to further promote and increase oil palm cultivation, making the country and its farmers ‘Atma-Nirbhar’ in edible oils production. This will further assist in achieving the target of bringing an additional area of 6.5 lakh ha. under oil palm production by 2025-26.

The major oil palm growing states where the plantation drive was organized are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura. The Oil Palm Processing companies such as Patanjali Food Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet, and 3F participated actively in the drive. Apart from that other regional companies such as KE Cultivation and NavBharat also participated in the drive. The Mega Oil Palm Plantation drive concluded on 12th August 2023. Through this drive, the states and the companies were able to reach out to more than 7000 farmers in 77 villages of 49 districts in 11 states, covering approximately 3500 ha. of the area and planting more than 5.00 lakh planting material.

As part of the mega plantation drive, the companies also organized unique and intensive large-scale technical training seminars on oil palm cultivation for farmers along with the department staff. The aim of the seminars conducted was to make the farmers and the staff more aware of the management packages which will help to ensure the plants’ health, thereby enhancing productivity and creating sustainable income sources.

Several dignitaries including senior political leaders, department officials, and gram panchayat members also graced the series of events that were conducted as part of the Pan-India Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive.

Under the scheme, farmers are also provided various incentives, including quality planting material, financial assistance for the maintenance of the crop and intercropping. Additionally, the farmers are also provided an assured market with guaranteed prices for their produce.

Annexure:

Photograph Options

3rd August in Bidar district of Karnataka

Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive inaugurated by Shri Ratan Lal Nath, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of Tripura in Jirania Agril district of Tripura.