Mega Coverage of T20 World Cup on Prasar Bharati Network

New Delhi : As the countdown begins for T20 World Cup 2021, Prasar Bharati network has in store 360 degree coverage of the tournament. Catering to the craze for Cricket in India, Doordarshan and All India Radio have planned mega coverage with live matches, Radio commentary and special shows.

In what’s good news for all cricket enthusiasts, all India matches, Semi-finals and Final will be broadcast live on DD Sports on DD FreeDish. Starting from 23rd October, All India Radio will broadcast live ball-by-ball commentary of all matches in Hindi and English.

In what will make watching T20 World Cup on Doordarshan a more exciting experience this time, DD Sports has planned multiple shows which involve public participation. In the show named ‘Cricket Live’, there will be a ‘Public Ka Kaptaan’ component, wherein common people will be asked to wear Captain’s hat and take key decisions as Skipper. ‘RJs Ka Cricket Funda’ is another interesting talk show wherein All India Radio Jockeys, along with cricket experts, will interact with public on DD Sports. This is a product of content innovation at Prasar Bharati, a fine example of TV & Radio synergy.

Schedule of Matches and Special Shows on DD Sports

Match/Show

Date

Time

India Vs Pakistan

October 24, 2021

7:30 PM onwards

India Vs New Zealand

October 31, 2021

7:30 PM onwards

India Vs Afghanistan

November 3, 2021

7:30 PM onwards

India Vs TBD

November 5, 2021

7:30 PM onwards

India Vs TBD

November 8, 2021

7:30 PM onwards

First Semi-final

November 10, 2021

7:30 PM onwards

Second Semi-final

November 11, 2021

7:30 PM onwards

Final

November 14, 2021

7:30 PM onwards

T 20 Ka King Kaun (Half an hour Preview and Review Show)

Daily from October 23 – November 14, 2021

9:30 AM. Repeat at 3:00 PM

Cricket Live

Every India Match days+ Semi Finals + Final

6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Fourth Empire

Every India Match days+ Semi Finals + Final

7:00 PM to 7:30 PM

RJs Ka Cricket Funda

Every India Match days+ Semi Finals + Final

12:00 noon onwards

All India Radio will broadcast India matches, Semi-finals and Final over 66 identified Primary Channel transmitters, FM Rainbow Network, 86 LRS Stations, 12 FM Relay Transmitters, DTH and DRM. Non-India matches will be carried by LRS, FM Relay transmitters, DTH and DRM.

Schedule of Ball-by-ball Commentary by All India Radio

Date

Match

Commentary Timings (IST)

(Including special shows)

23.10.2021

Australia vs

South Africa

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

England vs

West Indies

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

24.10.2021

A1

vs B2

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

India Vs

Pakistan

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

25.10.2021

Afghanistan Vs

B1

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

26.10.2021

South Africa vs

West Indies

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

Pakistan vs

New Zealand

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

27.10.2021

England vs

B2

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

B1

Vs A2

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

28.10.2021

Australia Vs

A1

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

29.10.2021

West Indies Vs

B2

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

Afghanistan

Vs

Pakistan

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

30.10.2021

South Africa Vs

A1

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

England vs

Australia

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

31.10.2021

Afghanistan

Vs

A2

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

India Vs

New Zealand

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

01.11.2021

England Vs

A1

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

02.11.2021

South Africa Vs

B2

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

Pakistan Vs

A2

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

03.11.2021

New Zealand Vs

B1

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

India Vs

Afghanistan

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

04.11.2021

Australia Vs

B2

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

West Indies Vs

A1

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

05.11.2021

New Zealand Vs

A2

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

India Vs

B1

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

06.11.2021

Australia Vs

West Indies

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

07.11.2021

New Zealand Vs

Afghanistan

1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match

Pakistan Vs

B1

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

08.11.2021

India Vs

A2

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

10.11.2021

First Semi Final A1

Vs

B2

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

11.11.2021

Second Semi Final

A2

Vs

B1

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

14.11.2021

Final

1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match

All special shows on DD Sports will also be live-streamed on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.