Mega Coverage of T20 World Cup on Prasar Bharati Network

New Delhi : As the countdown begins for T20 World Cup 2021, Prasar Bharati network has in store 360 degree coverage of the tournament. Catering to the craze for Cricket in India, Doordarshan and All India Radio have planned mega coverage with live matches, Radio commentary and special shows.
In what’s good news for all cricket enthusiasts, all India matches, Semi-finals and Final will be broadcast live on DD Sports on DD FreeDish. Starting from 23rd October, All India Radio will broadcast live ball-by-ball commentary of all matches in Hindi and English.
In what will make watching T20 World Cup on Doordarshan a more exciting experience this time, DD Sports has planned multiple shows which involve public participation. In the show named ‘Cricket Live’, there will be a ‘Public Ka Kaptaan’ component, wherein common people will be asked to wear Captain’s hat and take key decisions as Skipper. ‘RJs Ka Cricket Funda’ is another interesting talk show wherein All India Radio Jockeys, along with cricket experts, will interact with public on DD Sports. This is a product of content innovation at Prasar Bharati, a fine example of TV & Radio synergy.
Schedule of Matches and Special Shows on DD Sports
Match/Show
Date
Time
India Vs Pakistan
October 24, 2021
7:30 PM onwards
India Vs New Zealand
October 31, 2021
7:30 PM onwards
India Vs Afghanistan
November 3, 2021
7:30 PM onwards
India Vs TBD
November 5, 2021
7:30 PM onwards
India Vs TBD
November 8, 2021
7:30 PM onwards
First Semi-final
November 10, 2021
7:30 PM onwards
Second Semi-final
November 11, 2021
7:30 PM onwards
Final
November 14, 2021
7:30 PM onwards
T 20 Ka King Kaun (Half an hour Preview and Review Show)
Daily from October 23 – November 14, 2021
9:30 AM. Repeat at 3:00 PM
Cricket Live
Every India Match days+ Semi Finals + Final
6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Fourth Empire
Every India Match days+ Semi Finals + Final
7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
RJs Ka Cricket Funda
Every India Match days+ Semi Finals + Final
12:00 noon onwards
All India Radio will broadcast India matches, Semi-finals and Final over 66 identified Primary Channel transmitters, FM Rainbow Network, 86 LRS Stations, 12 FM Relay Transmitters, DTH and DRM. Non-India matches will be carried by LRS, FM Relay transmitters, DTH and DRM.
Schedule of Ball-by-ball Commentary by All India Radio
Date
Match
Commentary Timings (IST)
(Including special shows)
23.10.2021
Australia vs
South Africa
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
England vs
West Indies
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
24.10.2021
A1
vs B2
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
India Vs
Pakistan
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
25.10.2021
Afghanistan Vs
B1
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
26.10.2021
South Africa vs
West Indies
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
Pakistan vs
New Zealand
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
27.10.2021
England vs
B2
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
B1
Vs A2
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
28.10.2021
Australia Vs
A1
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
29.10.2021
West Indies Vs
B2
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
Afghanistan
Vs
Pakistan
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
30.10.2021
South Africa Vs
A1
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
England vs
Australia
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
31.10.2021
Afghanistan
Vs
A2
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
India Vs
New Zealand
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
01.11.2021
England Vs
A1
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
02.11.2021
South Africa Vs
B2
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
Pakistan Vs
A2
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
03.11.2021
New Zealand Vs
B1
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
India Vs
Afghanistan
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
04.11.2021
Australia Vs
B2
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
West Indies Vs
A1
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
05.11.2021
New Zealand Vs
A2
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
India Vs
B1
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
06.11.2021
Australia Vs
West Indies
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
07.11.2021
New Zealand Vs
Afghanistan
1500 to 1930 hrs or till the end of the match
Pakistan Vs
B1
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
08.11.2021
India Vs
A2
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
10.11.2021
First Semi Final A1
Vs
B2
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
11.11.2021
Second Semi Final
A2
Vs
B1
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
14.11.2021
Final
1900 to 2330 hrs or till the end of the match
All special shows on DD Sports will also be live-streamed on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.