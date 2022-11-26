Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs holds bilateral discussions with his counterpart H.E. Mr. Francisco Jose Coy Granados, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia

New Delhi : Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs held bilateral discussions on 25 November 2022 with his counterpart H.E. Mr. Francisco Jose Coy Granados, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia.

This was the first foreign office level engagement between the two countries following the assumption of office by the new government in Colombia. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed cooperation in international fora. The Colombian side highlighted the priorities of the new government and gave an assessment of the regional situation.

Secretary (East) invited Vice Minister H.E. Mr. Francisco Coy to visit India next year at a mutually convenient date for Foreign Office Consultations.