India-Bhutan SAT, jointly developed by India and Bhutan launched into space today by ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

New Delhi : The India-Bhutan SAT, jointly developed by India and Bhutan was launched into space today by ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The PSLV C54 carried the India-Bhutan SAT, along with India’s Earth Observation Satellite -06 and other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.

​A high level delegation from Bhutan led by H.E. Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi, Minister of Information and Communications of Bhutan specially travelled to Sriharikota to witness the launch of the India-Bhutan SAT. An 18-member media delegation from Bhutan who is on a week-long familiarisation visit to India was also at Sriharikota to witness the launch of the India-Bhutan SAT.

India has assisted in capacity building of Bhutanese engineers through hands on training at the UR Rao Satellite Centre, in Bengaluru, on satellite building and testing, as well as on processing and analysing satellite data. This culminated into the joint development of the customized satellite for Bhutan, launched today.

​The India-Bhutan SAT will provide high resolution images to Bhutan for their natural resources management.

It may also be recalled that during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bhutan in August 2019, the two sides had jointly inaugurated the ground earth station of the South Asia Satellite in Thimphu, constructed with the support of ISRO.