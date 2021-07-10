Meet organized by APEDA in Varanasi for boosting India’s agricultural products exports from the region

New Delhi: To promote agricultural crops exports and adherence to global practices, APEDA in collaboration with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), traders, exporters, agricultural scientists, Uttar Pradesh government & other institutions today organized a meet at Varanasi.

More than 200 farmers from the Varanasi region participated in the meet where agricultural scientists and officials from the leading institutes provided valuable inputs for promoting agricultural products exports from the region as well as adherence to globally recognized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) by farmers.

Farmers were provided technical inputs on GAP implementation, ensuring pest free cultivation, diseases identifications in fresh fruits & vegetables, plant quarantine, and strategy to boost the agri-exports from the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Agricultural scientists and officials from leading institutes including ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, ICAR – Indian Institute of Soil Science, ICAR – Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, IRRI – South Asia Regional Centre, Narendra Dev University of Agriculture & Technology, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (Jaunpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Chandauli) and Uttar Pradesh State Agriculture and Horticulture departments participated in the meet.

Senior officials from NABARD, NAFED, SFAC, BALMER LAWRIE & other institutions familiarised the farmers, the FPOs and exporters who participated in the meet, with their respective departmental schemes.

A special session was organised on export of Banana, wherein the representative from APEDA registered exporter briefed participants about the banana processing.

The event at Varanasi was part of a series of events being organized on the 75th Year of Independence, where the government has taken an initiative under the banner of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This is an initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

APEDA is working very closely with all the stakeholders with the objective to export India’s agricultural produce to the global market. A presentation was made on assistance provided by APEDA in boosting agri-exports from the Varanasi region.