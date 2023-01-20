Medical Value Travel is an essential component for idealistic healthcare to address vulnerabilities and disparities of healthcare systems: Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha

“Medical Value Travel is an essential component for idealistic healthcare to address vulnerabilities and disparities of healthcare systems.” This was stated by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush as he delivered the keynote address at the side event on Medical Value Travel on the third day of 1st Health Working Group of G20 India Presidency at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala today. Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan were also present.

Underlining the severe impact of the pandemic, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha mentioned that health has a substantial impact on the economic security of a nation hence there is an urgent need to strengthen our healthcare systems to integrate traditional methods of medicine alongside of the modern medicine. He further highlighted the importance of integrative healthcare and said that “it seeks to treat health issues holistically focusing on a patient-centric approach. It aspires to achieve universal health coverage through value-based health care”.

In resonance with the notion of ‘One World, One Health’, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha emphasized that “multilateral collaborations are imperative for knowledge sharing and formulating framework for accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare”. He elucidated that connecting the globe through medical value travel based on integrated health care will serve to address the vulnerabilities and disparities of existing healthcare systems.

Key interventions and detailed deliberations convened by the panelists delved into promotive and preventative measures of traditional health services and its power in healing. It was unanimously agreed that the combination of modern medicine with traditional healing methods is exponentially powerful in not just treating the disease but holistically healing the body. The delegates pointed out that integrated health care the need of the hour and poised to become robust, high value high growth segment of the health care sector. They were of the view that it offers a medium to achieve universal health coverage by way of enable equitable access to value-based healthcare services across the globe. The panelists showed interest to collectively forge and harness knowledge and assets to take the momentum on medical travel tourism forward in this presidency.

Shri Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary (MoHFW), Shri Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary (MoHFW) along with senior officers of the Union Government were present at the event. Representatives from the G20 member countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, The United Kingdom, United States of America and European Union attended the event. Special invitee countries included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, Sultanate of Oman, The Netherlands and United Arab Emirates participated. International organizations such as Asian Development Bank, African Union – AU, ASEAN, BMGF, CEPI, Commonwealth, FAO, G20 Innovation Hub, GAVI, Global AMR R & D Hub, OECD, Rockefeller Foundation, STOP TB-Partnership, World Economic Forum, Welcome Trust, WHO, World Bank, UNICEF, UNEP etc., were also present at the session.