18.86 lakh new workers added under ESI Scheme in the month of November 2022

The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) provisional payroll data for the month of November 2022 was released today. As per the provisional payroll data, 18.86 lakh new employees have been added in the month of November, 2022.

Year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 5.24 lakhs in net membership in November, 2022 as compared to the corresponding month during the last year in 2021. As per data, around 21,953 new establishments have been registered in the month of November, 2022 under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation ensuring social security cover to their employees.

Of the total 18.86 lakh employees added during the month, the age group having higher registration was of 18-25 years with 8.78 lakh employees. It shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities in the country.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 3.51 lakh in November, 2022. The data shows that a total 63 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of November. It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise