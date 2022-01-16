Medical Institutions Should Come Forward for the Expansion of Health Facilities in Remote Areas of the State: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon big medical institutions to come forward to expand modern health facilities to remote areas of the state. He has said that the state government is considering to bring a well-planned policy for health facilities through private public partnership. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing after the inauguration of the world’s modern and the central India’s first cath lab at the National Hospital in Bhopal on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Inspector General of Police Shri Vivek Johri, wife of Chief Minister Smt. Sadhna Singh and Head of the hospital Dr. PK Pandey were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today is a special and important day for the country as it was on this day that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had introduced the vaccine to fight against Covid. He also thanked the doctors including scientists and every individual and organisation associated with vaccination.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this cath lab started for heart patients in the National Hospital from today will give perfect results, so that the patients can get perfect treatment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked the medical institutions for their cooperation during the Covid period. He said that private hospitals should be service-oriented and avoid commercial mindset. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there can be no greater reward than serving the patients with dedication. National Hospital will establish a new identity in Madhya Bharat through its new cath lab.

Learnt about lab technique

Chief Minister Chouhan inaugurated the cath lab and inquired about the technical aspects of the lab.