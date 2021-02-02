MCL’S CSR touch transforms school

Sambalpur: A completely-renovated Government Primary School at Mirdhapada in the outskirts of Sambalpur is waiting for students to resume regular classes, which were suspended due to COVID19 pandemic.

School located in Burla NAC is no more in dilapidated condition as Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has transformed it with new classrooms and a kitchen for midday meal in the new building.

While old infrastructure of school has also been renovated with new desks and benches, MCL has also developed approach road.

MCL has spent Rs 23 lakh under its CSR initiative to transform the Government Primary School, Mirdhapara, as model school.

Education is one of the major sectors in MCL’s list of priorities to supplement the government initiatives for growth and progress of the nation.