JSW Steel Limited Conferred with mining safety awards in the 58th annual mine safety week – 2020

Barbil: JSW Steel Limited has been conferred with mining safety awards in the recently held 58th annual safety week celebration – 2020 (metalliferous mines) in Chaibasa region at Rajgangpur. In the group A-1 category, Jajang Iron ore mines received Best innovation award, In Group A-2, Nuagaon iron ore mines received Best workshop facility, in the Group A-2 category, Best General Working & Scientific study went to Narayanposhi Iron and Manganese ore mines and in the group A-4 category Gonua iron ore mines received Best Mine illumination and overall second prize. During the review session, team JSW steel had presented its mines safety practices along with a video presentation. Present on the occasion were Mr. Prabhat Kumar, Director General of Mines Safety, Dhanbad, Mr. Altaf Hussain Ansari, Director of Mines Safety. Chaibasa Region and Chairman 58th AMMSWCC’2020, Mr. Mahendra singhi, Mr. Ujjwal Batria, Mr. Saroj Kumar Rout along with Mr. Ranjan Nayak – COO, JSW Steel Limited ( Odisha Operations).

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Ranjan Nayak, Chief Operating Officer – JSW Steel Limited (Odisha operations) said, “JSW’s safety practices ensures the highest measure of safety at the workplace. It is an integral part of company’s ‘Zero Harm’ policy. We believe safety is the foremost pillar and our operations are aligned with our core sustainable aspects, fostered by a culture of care for all our stakeholders. Our safety standards have been maximized by introducing and implementing several robust tools and modern initiatives.”

Present during the award ceremony were officials from JSW Steel Limited and other participating companies. It is noteworthy that under the theme of ‘Enhanced Safety and Health Performance by use of Advanced Technology’, JSW Steel Odisha had observed the week-long awareness sessions in Jajang, Nuagaon, Narayanposhi and Gonua mines in odisha during the observation of 58th annual mine safety week from 10th January 2021 to 17th January 2021 to propagate a work-culture steeped in safe practices and behavior using interesting methods like quizzing, skits by employees and safety model exhibitions among other events.

JSW group remains committed to fostering a culture of care and making regular efforts to share knowledge on safety with the communities it operates in, its employees and associate partners.