MCL registers sterling performance during Corono Pendemic

Bhubaneswar: Shri B.N.Shukla, complimented Team MCL for achieving the coveted 5 lac Tonne of Coal production and 5.7 Llac Cubic Meter of Over Burden Removal in a single day , on 18/05/2020, the highest the company has achieved in the month of May since inception.

Shri Shukla said that it was an exercise to instill confidence among the miners that such a feat was possible during the Corona pendemic while keeping social distancing norms in practice.

He further exhorted the use of masks and sanitization methods be used extensively in all mining operations and peripheral villages in the company’s fight against Corona Virus.

