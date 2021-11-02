MCL adjudged best company for Quality Assurance & CSR

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was adjudged the best Coal India subsidiary for highest Quality Assurance to the consumers as well as its best practices in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

At the 47th Coal India Day celebrations and Corporate Awards ceremony held in Kolkata on Monday, MCL received first prize for both highest Quality Assurance as well as best practices in CSR, based on performance during the last financial year 2020-21.

Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, Coal India, presented the awards to Shri PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL. The heads of Quality Control & CSR departments also accompanied the CMD to receive the honours.

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs and Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve, Hon’ble MoS Coal, Mines and Rail also joined the award presentation ceremony through video-conferencing.

MCL also received the second prize for Corporate Performance in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, in the individual category, Shri A K Singh, General Manager, Lakhanpur Area was adjudged the Best Area General Manager in MCL while Shri P B Reddy, General Manager, Jagannath Area received the award for special contribution.

Shri AK Gupta, General Manager (Marketing & Sales), the head of Team M&S in 2020-21 received the Best HoD award.