Vigilance Awareness Week concludes at NTPC Darlipali

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Awareness Week (26th October – 1st November) concluded at NTPC Darlipali on 1st November 2021. Marking the conclusion of the week-long programmes & workshop under Vigilance Awareness Week, Ms Sagarika Nath, IPS (Superintendent of Police, Sundargarh) chaired an interactive session on Vigilance Awareness in the presence of Shri A K Samaiyar, CGM (NTPC Darlipali).

While addressing the gathering, Ms Sagarika Nath (IPS) emphasised upon the importance of vigilance, being vigilant in day-to-day life and committing to the workplace with utmost honesty for ensuring a corruption free society.

During the week-long programme under Vigilance Awareness Week, the management conducted various outreach competitions underlining the theme for this year “Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance and Integrity” for employees and their family members along with the students from Bal Bharati Public School, NTPC Darlipali. From integrity pledge, crossword quiz, essay competitions to walkathon for sensitising public about vigilance awareness programme.

The Vigilance Awareness Week concluded with a vote of thanks from Shri K P Dwibedy, AGM (Vigilance). GMs, HODs and Senior officials of NTPC Darlipali were also present during the interactive session.

Related