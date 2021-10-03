Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate the Iconic week celebration of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 4th October 2021

New Delhi : Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will celebrate its Iconic week from 4th to 10th October, 2021. Various activities will be organized across the country under this program.

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually inaugurate the Iconic week tomorrow at 11:30 A.M. Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will celebrate the iconic week with the theme “Story Of Pharma @75: Future Opportunities”. Under this, NIPER Mohali will organise week long activities.

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) will organise Health Check up Camps and free distribution of First Aid kits at 750 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across the country on 10th October 2021. It will also conduct Jan Aushadi Paricharircha where PMBI’s marketing officers, other officials, PMBJKs owners and distributors will interact with Doctors, health workers, Nurses, Pharmacists, drug authorities etc for spreading awareness on generic drugs.

The camp will be organised in following districts:

S. No.

District

State

1

Port Blair

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

2

Guntur

Andhra Pradesh

3

Ongole

Andhra Pradesh

4

Papumpare

Arunachal Pradesh

5

Kamrup Metropolitan

Assam

6

Muzaffarpur

Bihar

7

Gaya

Bihar

8

Patna

Bihar

9

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

10

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

11

Durg

Chhattisgarh

12

Delhi

Delhi

13

Daman

D&D

14

Panji

Goa

15

Ahmadabad

Gujarat

16

Vadodara

Gujarat

17

Surat

Gujarat

18

Bhavnagar

Gujarat

19

Rajkot

Gujarat

20

Junagarh

Gujarat

21

Hisar

Haryana

22

Ambala,Yamuna Nagar

Haryana

23

Faridabad

Haryana

24

Shimla

Himachal Pradesh

25

Kangra

Himachal Pradesh

26

Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur

Jammu & Kashmir

27

Jammu

Jammu & Kashmir

28

Baramulla, Badgam, Kupwara

Jammu & Kashmir

29

Bokaro

Jharkhand

30

Ranchi

Jharkhand

31

Bangalore Urban

Karnataka

32

Mysore

Karnataka

33

Bidar

Karnataka

34

Dharwad

Karnataka

35

Kozhikode

Kerala

36

Ernakulam

Kerala

37

Thrissur

Kerala

38

Leh Ladakh

Ladakh

39

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

40

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

41

Mumbai

Maharashtra

42

Nagpur

Maharashtra

43

Pune

Maharashtra

44

Imphal East

Manipur

45

Aizawl

Mizoram

46

Dimapur

Nagaland

47

Ganjam

Odisha

48

Cuttack

Odisha

49

Balasore

Odisha

50

Puducherry

Puducherry

51

Ludhiana

Punjab

52

Patiala

Punjab

53

Amritsar, Jalandhar

Punjab

54

Jaipur

Rajasthan

55

Nagaur

Rajasthan

56

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

57

East Sikkim

Sikkim

58

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

59

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

60

Madurai

Tamil Nadu

61

Salem

Tamil Nadu

62

Hyderabad

Telangana

63

Agartala

Tripura

64

Meerut

Uttar Pradesh

65

Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh

66

Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh

67

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

68

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

69

Deoria

Uttar Pradesh

70

Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh

71

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

72

Haridwar

Uttarakhand

73

Kolkata

West Bengal

74

Jalpaiguri

West Bengal