Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate the Iconic week celebration of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 4th October 2021

New Delhi : Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will celebrate its Iconic week from 4th to 10th October, 2021. Various activities will be organized across the country under this program.
Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually inaugurate the Iconic week tomorrow at 11:30 A.M. Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will celebrate the iconic week with the theme “Story Of Pharma @75: Future Opportunities”. Under this, NIPER Mohali will organise week long activities.
Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) will organise Health Check up Camps and free distribution of First Aid kits at 750 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across the country on 10th October 2021. It will also conduct Jan Aushadi Paricharircha where PMBI’s marketing officers, other officials, PMBJKs owners and distributors will interact with Doctors, health workers, Nurses, Pharmacists, drug authorities etc for spreading awareness on generic drugs.
The camp will be organised in following districts:
S. No.
District
State
1
Port Blair
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
2
Guntur
Andhra Pradesh
3
Ongole
Andhra Pradesh
4
Papumpare
Arunachal Pradesh
5
Kamrup Metropolitan
Assam
6
Muzaffarpur
Bihar
7
Gaya
Bihar
8
Patna
Bihar
9
Chandigarh
Chandigarh
10
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
11
Durg
Chhattisgarh
12
Delhi
Delhi
13
Daman
D&D
14
Panji
Goa
15
Ahmadabad
Gujarat
16
Vadodara
Gujarat
17
Surat
Gujarat
18
Bhavnagar
Gujarat
19
Rajkot
Gujarat
20
Junagarh
Gujarat
21
Hisar
Haryana
22
Ambala,Yamuna Nagar
Haryana
23
Faridabad
Haryana
24
Shimla
Himachal Pradesh
25
Kangra
Himachal Pradesh
26
Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur
Jammu & Kashmir
27
Jammu
Jammu & Kashmir
28
Baramulla, Badgam, Kupwara
Jammu & Kashmir
29
Bokaro
Jharkhand
30
Ranchi
Jharkhand
31
Bangalore Urban
Karnataka
32
Mysore
Karnataka
33
Bidar
Karnataka
34
Dharwad
Karnataka
35
Kozhikode
Kerala
36
Ernakulam
Kerala
37
Thrissur
Kerala
38
Leh Ladakh
Ladakh
39
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
40
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
41
Mumbai
Maharashtra
42
Nagpur
Maharashtra
43
Pune
Maharashtra
44
Imphal East
Manipur
45
Aizawl
Mizoram
46
Dimapur
Nagaland
47
Ganjam
Odisha
48
Cuttack
Odisha
49
Balasore
Odisha
50
Puducherry
Puducherry
51
Ludhiana
Punjab
52
Patiala
Punjab
53
Amritsar, Jalandhar
Punjab
54
Jaipur
Rajasthan
55
Nagaur
Rajasthan
56
Jodhpur
Rajasthan
57
East Sikkim
Sikkim
58
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
59
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
60
Madurai
Tamil Nadu
61
Salem
Tamil Nadu
62
Hyderabad
Telangana
63
Agartala
Tripura
64
Meerut
Uttar Pradesh
65
Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh
66
Bareilly
Uttar Pradesh
67
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
68
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
69
Deoria
Uttar Pradesh
70
Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh
71
Dehradun
Uttarakhand
72
Haridwar
Uttarakhand
73
Kolkata
West Bengal
74
Jalpaiguri
West Bengal