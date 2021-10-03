Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said, India’s culture, traditions and the Constitution has not allowed the thread of “Unity in Diversity” to get weaken in any circumstances.

New Delhi : Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that India’s culture, traditions and the Constitution has not allowed the thread of “Unity in Diversity” to get weaken in any circumstances. Addressing “Social Harmony and Women Empowerment and Pt. Deen Dayal Smriti Samman Programme”, organised by Bhartiya Baudh Sangh in New Delhi today Naqvi said, many obstacles came in the way of inclusive development, but our strength of “Unity in Diversity” has ensured the country moved forward on the path of prosperity.

Naqvi said that the country is celebrating its 75th anniversary of Independence. While we celebrate the Independence, we must also remember the “Horrors of Partition”. We have to remember who was responsible for the “Horrors of Partition”, we have to remember who conspired to sacrifice India’s interests for their narrow-minded political self-interests.

The Minister said that Lord Gautam Buddha’s purposeful message of spiritual humanism and karma-oriented life is still relevant for the entire humanity. His teachings of spiritual self-confidence continue to show us the path of inner peace and self-capability by erasing all the contradictions.

He said Lord Gautam Buddha’s teachings of inclusive society, filled with self-confidence, has proved to be the most meaningful and precise resolution and determination for the entire humanity during the Corona period. Lord Buddha’s teachings were mostly related to the solution of social and cultural complications; his hundreds of years old teachings and principles are relevant even today.

Shri Naqvi stated that even after having various languages, religions, regions, lifestyle, India is united only because of its culture, traditions and strong Constitutional values.

Shri Naqvi said that during the last seven years, the Government has worked for inclusive empowerment with commitment to Constitutional values. It has ensured “Development with Dignity” of all the sections including the Minorities.

Shri Naqvi said that organisations such as Bhartiya Baudh Sangh are playing a pivotal role in promoting social and cultural harmony and national unity.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Shri John Barla, Bhartiya Baudh Sangh national president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul, various religious leaders and other prominent people from education, social, cultural, health and other sectors were present on the occasion.