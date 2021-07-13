Mansukh Manadaviya holds review meeting for Making India Aatmanirbhar in Fertlisers

New Delhi: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed the initiatives of Department of Fertilizers for Making India Aatmanirbhar in Fertlisers. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Bhagwanth Khuba was also present. Secretary, Department of Fertilizers Shri R. K Chaturvedi and senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

Shri Mandaviya said that with the commencement of Ramagundam plant, added 12.7 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country has been added and this will help realize the vision of the Prime Minister to make India ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in urea production. The Project shall not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation.

The Minister also informed that Government is planning to liberalise Market Development Assistance (MDA) Policy to promote the use of alternative fertilizers. MDA policy was earlier limited to city compost only. There were demands to expand this policy by incorporating organic waste like Biogas, Green Manure, organic compost of rural areas, solid/liquid slurry, etc. This expansion will fully complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India.

The Minister was apprised that the Matix Fertilisers Plant in Durgapur having capacity of 12.7 lakh metric ton will commence soon.