MANN GOVT DECIDES TO TAKE HEAD-ON THE ILLEGAL COLONIES IN PUNJAB

New Delhi :In order to streamline the registration of plots and save the people from property related frauds, Punjab Government led by Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann has issued clear instructions to Sub-Registrars regarding the registration of plots in illegal/unauthorized colonies.

Housing & Urban Development and Local Government departments have also been asked to publish lists of licensed/authorized colonies/schemes along with area details, Khasra numbers and approved Layout Plan so that area is clearly defined where NOCs are not required for registration of documents related to sale deed or transfer of rights. These lists will be readily available with all the Sub-Registrars and they will register the sale deeds after verifying the status of the colonies as per the instructions issued by the Department of Revenue.

The development came a few days after the Chief Minister launched an online portal “https://grcs.punjab.gov.in” wherein citizens can register the grievances related to the possession of plots. This unique online portal would provide property possession related services in a seamless manner, besides expediting the property possession process.

Earlier, there were no clear instructions from the Government which caused these illegal colonies to grow in the outskirts of cities. As per the information, there are over 15000 colonies mushroomed in the last five years.

The citizens of Punjab have been facing difficulties to get the possession of the properties in these illegal/unauthorised colonies where either the allotment letter is issued by the concerned developers/colonizers/authorities or deeds were registered, but they were unable to get the possession of the property due to one or other reasons.

“These illegal colonies are not only resulting in haphazard urbanization of the State, but also causing lots of hardships to the common man,” said Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, while adding that people spent their life savings in purchasing of plots and they do not even get possession in these illegal colonies as the colonizers even sell ‘rastas’ or paths in these colonies. These colonies also lack basic amenities like water supply, sewerage, electricity etc, he added.

“Now, the Government under the AAP leadership of Hon’ble CM, S. Bhagwant Mann has decided to take this menace head on and in this regard, these two major decisions have been taken,” the minister said.

ACS-cum-FCR Mr. Anurag Agarwal informed that a dedicated cell has been created to analyse the applications received on the portal and to process the applications as per the requirements. The status of each application will be updated on the portal and the citizens can also track applications on the portal to know the status, he added.