Single Member of VAT Tribunal to have powers to perform functions of tribunal after June 17 till appointment of new Chairman

New Delhi :As per Section 5(1) (c) and Section 5(2) of Punjab Value Added Tax Act, 2005, after June 17th, 2022, the single member of the VAT Tribunal referred to in Section 5(1) (c) will have powers to perform functions of the tribunal till the appointment of the new Chairman.

All the cases fixed before the bench of Chairman or the Single Member will henceforth be taken up by the Hon’ble Single Member of the tribunal subject to proviso of Section 5(2) of the Punjab VAT Act. An official spokesperson disclosed this.