Man kills his elderly mother, sets her on fire in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

In a shocking incident, a man killed his elderly mother and set her on fire at Badimunda village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.



The deceased has been identified as Manjula Nayak, who was over 80 years of age. The accused, Samir Nayak (50), was released from jail in Udayagiri on September 23 after serving rigorous imprisonment for three years in connection with a criminal case.