Malaud-Butahari Pul road named as Sant Baba Meenha Singh Marg: Vijay Inder Singla

Chandigarh: PWD and school education minister Punjab Mr. Vijay Inder Singla, on Saturday, said that the state government has decided to name the Malaud-Butahari Pul road after Sant Baba Meenha Singh (Riar Wale). The cabinet minister informed that public and local leaders led by Payal MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha sent a representation to the government to name the road after Sant Baba Meenha Singh as he was a noted and widely respected religious leader who was followed by people due to his selfless services.



The cabinet minister said that after the formal recommendation of MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha, he immediately directed the PWD officials to consider the matter with utmost priority and the road has been named after Sant Baba Meenha Singh.



Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also given his consent to name the road, following which the PWD officials have been directed to install new sign boards on the said road. He added that the widening of this 12.64 km long road was also underway which would be completed soon. He said that the road connects Maluad and other villages including Gosal, Roshiana and Sihar with Bija-Payal-Jagera ODR-26 road and widening of the road would be a major respite for the residents of the region.



Mr. Singla said that the Punjab government is committed to improve the roads and other basic infrastructure in the state. “It is our endeavor to unleash the potential of various services and schemes so as to come up with state-of-the-art infrastructure in entire state by way of constructing roads, buildings and bridges,” he added.

