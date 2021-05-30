“Vaccination doses cross 50 lakh mark in Punjab”- Punjab Nodal Officer for Vaccination Vikas Garg

Chandigarh: Under the flagship Mission Fateh program launched by the State Government to combat Covid-19 epidemic, apart from strict enforcement of safety precautions and restrictions the vaccination drive across the State has also been expedited and 50 lakh doses have been administered so far.



Disclosing this here today in a press communiqué, the State Nodal Officer for Vaccination Mr. Vikas Garg said that as on May 29, 2021, a total of 50,05,767 doses of vaccine have been administered in Punjab.



Pointing out further, Mr. Garg said that out of quota received from the Government of India (GoI) for the frontline, health workers and people above 45 years of age, as many as 45,53,187 vaccines have been administered in the State while a total of 4,52,580 people in the priorities group of 18-44 age category have been inoculated.



Divulging more details, the State Nodal Officer said that out of the 45,53,187 doses, 41,40,179 people have got the jab of Covishield vaccine while as many as 4,13,008 have been administered Covaxin. These include 38,01,062 people getting first dose and 7,52,125 who got second dose. In terms of categories, the highest number of 32, 83, 848 vaccinated people fall in the 45 years plus age group while the number of frontline workers inoculated is 9,63,881 and the number of health workers stands at 3,05,458. These include 28,958 people who got the jab privately out of whom 21625 have got Covieshield and 7343 have been administered Covaxin.



The Nodal Officer also stated that out of the priority groups set up by the State Government for the age group of 18-44 years, 86,101 persons with co-morbidities including 2520 jail inmates, 3,01,981 construction workers and their families, 64,395 Family members of health workers and 1,103 private industrial workers have been vaccinated.



Further, Covishield 4.29 lakh doses have been purchased at the cost of Rs. 13.25 Crore and Covaxin 1,14,190 doses procured at a cost of Rs. 4.70 crore, revealed Mr. Vikas Garg.









