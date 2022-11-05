Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector records highest ever tractor sales in a month in India, crossing 50,000 tractors in October 2022

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for October 2022.

Domestic sales in October 2022 were at 50,539 units, as against 45,420 units during October 2021.

Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during October 2022 were at 51,994 units, as against 47,017 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,455 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 50,539 tractors in the domestic market during October 2022, a growth of 11 percent over last year. Festive season kept the spirits high and led to very strong momentum in demand for tractors and farm machinery. The recent government announcement of higher MSP for key Rabi crops, good moisture content in the soil, high reservoir levels and good progress in sowing for Rabi crops are all positives for continued good demand for tractors in coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 1,455 tractors.”

Farm Equipment Sector Summary – October 2022 October Cumulative October F23 F22 %Change F23 F22 %Change Domestic 50,539 45,420 11% 2,52,844 2,26,087 12% Exports 1,455 1,597 -9% 11,199 9,779 15% Total 51,994 47,017 11% 2,64,043 2,35,866 12%

*Exports include CKD

