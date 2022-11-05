Mahindra Auto sells 32, 226 SUV’s and 61,114 vehicles overall in October 2022; continues to be #1 SUV player for 2nd consecutive month

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of October 2022 stood at 61,114 vehicles.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 32,226 vehicles in October 2022. The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 32,298 vehicles in October 2022.

Exports for the month were at 2,755 vehicles. In the commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,980 vehicles in October 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our sales volume continued to grow in October on the back of strong festive demand. We sold 32,226 SUVs in October, registering a growth of 61 percent fueled by robust demand across our portfolio. Our commercial vehicles also registered strong growth for the month. “

Passenger vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – October 2022

Category October YTD October F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Utility Vehicles 32,226 20,034 61% 1,99,278 1,12,050 78% Cars + Vans 72 96 -25% 1,743 1,435 21% Passenger Vehicles 32,298 20,130 60% 2,01,021 1,13,485 77%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – October 2022

Category October YTD October F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change LCV <2T 4,562 3,175 44% 26,170 16,270 61% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 15,728 11,178 41% 1,12,988 65,600 72% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 690 724 -5% 4,898 3,216 52% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 5,081 3,527 44% 30,661 14,312 114%

Exports – October 2022