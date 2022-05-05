Mahindra Electric partners with Terrago Logistics for pollution-free last mile delivery

New Delhi : Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), the No.1* electric 3-wheeler company in India, has partnered with Terrago Logistics, a Delhi-based start-up. Terrago currently has a fleet of 65 Mahindra Treo Zor cargo vehicles deployed with the online grocery major, Big Basket in three cities and with the leading logistics major, Porter. In the coming months, Mahindra Electric will supply additional EVs to Terrago for its zero-pollution fleet expansion.

The Mahindra Treo Zor 3-wheeler cargo was introduced in India in 2020 and features a wide range of applications depending on the body type. With a superlative power of 8 kW and high torque of 42 Nm, the Zor is built on the proven Treo platform and comes with highest-in-class payload of 550 kg. Till date, Mahindra has sold over 18,000 Treo 3-wheelers across the passenger and the cargo segment and has a 73.4% market share* in the electric 3-wheeler segment. The Treo is also exported to the UK and Nepal markets. With the Treo Zor, customers can save more than ₹ 5 Lakh** in fuel cost in 5 years, as compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “Terrago has been one of the early adopters of our Mahindra Treo Zor electric 3-wheelers. The higher savings and zero tailpipe emission of the Treo Zor make it favourable for companies seeking efficient and sustainable modes of transportation for last mile delivery. We believe this partnership will not only accelerate our carbon neutral goals but also lay the foundation for others to adopt electric mobility.”

Terrago Logistics, a phygital company, provides end-to-end logistics solutions in multi-modal transport, warehousing and last mile delivery through electric vehicles to the F&B, consumer goods, industrial goods, paper and packaging industries.

Mohan Ramaswamy, co-founder of Terrago Logistics commented, “We take pride in being one of the pioneers in India in adopting electric 3- wheelers for last mile cargo mobility with Mahindra Treo Zor, and ensure clean mobility for deliveries, thereby positively impacting the pulse of city logistics. Terrago’s association with Mahindra to accelerate electric vehicle penetration, helps fulfil our social responsibility towards the nation of reducing the carbon footprint in the country in our own small way.”