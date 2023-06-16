Mahindra electric 3-wheelers available with exciting subsidies under Odisha EV policy

Odisha: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), welcomes the EV policy announced by the Odisha Government. This EV policy provides a flat ₹ 30 000.00 subsidy on all electric 3-wheelers – lead acid and Li-ion – making them more accessible and affordable.



Under this policy India’s No.1* electric 3-wheeler manufacturer, LMM, is offering its vehicles with attractive incentives, making them irresistible for customers looking to upgrade to sustainable motoring. Combined with the Central Government’s FAME-II subsidy, the Treo auto and Zor come with a huge ₹ 1 03 700.00 benefit, and the Treo Yaari gets a ₹ 67 000.00 subsidy. The Treo Zor cargo 3-wheeler is available at a ₹ 1 03 700.00 incentive whereas for the flagship Zor Grand, it is a massive ₹ 1 32 400.00 off on the sticker price. Mahindra’s lead acid 3-wheelers, the e-Alfa Mini and e-Alfa Cargo that do not come under the FAME-II purview, get a ₹ 30 000.00 state subsidy, each. Combined with the widespread touchpoints and the unparalleled reliability that comes with brand Mahindra, customers will definitely be delighted with the LMM EV experience.