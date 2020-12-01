Mahindra Auto Sector sells 42,731 vehicles in November

Mumbai Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of November 2020 stood at 42,731 vehicles, compared to 41,235 in November 2019, a growth of 4%.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,971 vehicles in November 2020, compared to 14,161 vehicles in November 2019, registering a growth of 27%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 18,212 vehicles in November 2020, a growth of 24% over same period last year.

Commenting on the Passenger Vehicles performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra we are happy to achieve strong double digit growth in SUVs during the month of November, aided by a robust festive demand for all our products. Given strong rural growth and signs of improvement in economic activities, we are hopeful to see this positive momentum continue post the festive season.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – November 2020

Category November YTD November F21 F20 % Change F21 F20 % Change Utility Vehicles 17971 14161 27% 86959 130939 -34% Cars + Vans 241 476 -49% 1350 6229 -78% Passenger Vehicles 18212 14637 24% 88309 137168 -36%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Elaborating further on Pick-Ups and Commercial Vehicles performance, Mr. Nakra said, “We have witnessed double digit growth in Pick-ups. Our Small Commercial Vehicle brands Bolero Pik Up, Supro and Jeeto continue to see strong demand in both rural and urban markets.”

Commercial Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – November 2020

Category November YTD November F21 F20 % Change F21 F20 % Change LCV <2T 3755 3149 19% 17993 27172 -34% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 14799 13551 9% 82725 106448 -22% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 475 684 -31% 1805 8465 -79% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 3854 6593 -42% 8001 44414 -82%

Exports for the month of November 2020 were at 1,636 vehicles

Exports – November 2020

Category November YTD November F21 F20 % Change F21 F20 % Change Total Exports 1636 2621 -38% 9932 20723 -52%

