Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to reportan upsurge in Daily New Cases

New Delhi: Some States in the country have been reporting very high number of daily new COVID cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID daily cases. They cumulatively account for 85.6% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

23,285 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317 (61.48% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 2,133 while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 1,97,237 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.74% of India’s total Positive Cases.

Five states cumulatively account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country. Two states – Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69% of India’s total active cases.

The Centre is actively engaging with all State and UT governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. The Union Government is regularly reviewing the status of COVID containment and public health measures with them. Recently, the Centre rushed high level Public Health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of recent spike in cases in these States. The Central Government had earlier also deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The reports of Central Teams are shared with the States for further follow up action. The follow up and compliance on part of states is monitored by the Union Ministry of Health.

More than 2.61 cr (2,61,64,920) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,87,919 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 72,23,071 HCWs (1st dose), 40,56,285 HCWs (2nd dose), 71,21,124 FLWs (1st dose) and 6,72,794 FLWs (2nd Dose), 10,30,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 60,61,034 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 72,23,071 40,56,285 71,21,124 6,72,794 10,30,612 60,61,034 2,61,64,920

4,80,740 vaccine doses were given on Day-55 of the vaccination drive (11th March, 2021). 4,02,138 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 9,751 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 78,602 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

In most of the States, people celebrated Maha Shivratri yesterday. Other than being a gazetted holiday, many people also observed a fast, particularly women including ANMs, ASHA workers and women vaccinators. The COVID Vaccination coverage is hence reported to be on the lower side.

Date: 11th March, 2021 HCWs FLWs 45 to < 60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 25,961 43,091 66,465 35,511 63,554 2,46,158 4,02,138 78,602

More than 1.09 Cr (1,09,53,303) people have recovered so far. 15,157 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

The graph below indicates the trend of active and recovered cases in India from 10 February, 2021 to 12 March, 2021. The gap between recovered and active cases is constantly increasing and currently stands at 1,07,56,066.

117 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 82.91%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (57). Punjab follows with 18 daily deaths andKeralareported13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Nineteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, D&D & D&N, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), A&N Islands, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.