Maharashtra govt issues revised guidelines for #lockdown4

Mumbai: Maharashtra state government issues revised guidelines for lockdown4. E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items & material permitted in red zones. All industrial units/construction sites are permitted to operate in the red zones. Sport complexes, stadia&other public open spaces to remain open for individual exercises in non-red zones; spectators&groups activities not allowed. Intra dist bus service with max 50% capacity/bus allowed in non-red zones.

Maharashtra Govt divides the state into Red and Non-Red zones.While all the municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region,Pune,Solapur,Aurangabad,Malegaon, Nashik,Dhule,Jalgaon, Akola,Amravati have been marked as Red Zones, the rest of the state falls in the non-Red Zone.

