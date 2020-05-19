AmphanCyclone: 15 NDRF teams are deployed in Odisha, 19 teams are deployed in West Bengal

New Delhi: 15 teams are deployed in Odisha. They are carrying out awareness drives, communication drives, and evacuation. 19 teams are deployed in West Bengal, 2 in standby there. We are facing a dual challenge right now – COVID19 and cyclone says NDRF Chief SN Pradhan.

Amphan Cyclone will make landfall tomorrow, it will be in the category of extremely severe cyclonic storm, preparedness is being taken accordingly says NDRF Chief SN Pradhan.

It is for the first time that we are having to face two disasters simultaneously, we are facing a dual challenge of “Cyclone in the time of COVID19”. We are taking action according to the enormity of this challenge says NDRF Chief SN Pradhan.

We’ve kept additional backup. 6 NDRF Battalions – 11, 9, 1, 10, 4, 5 have been identified for it. 11 battalion is in Varanasi, 9 in Patna, 1 in Guwahati, 10 in Vijaywada, 4 in Arakkonam&5 battalion in Pune. They have military airports&troops can be brought on short notice says NDRF Chief SN Pradhan. Every Battalion has 4 teams, so there are 24 teams on standby says NDRF Chief.

