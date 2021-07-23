Madhya Pradesh is organizing curriculum building workshop to develop curriculum in Sanskrit

Bhopal: In order to develop curriculum in Sanskrit in line with the National Education Policy-2020, a curriculum building workshop was organized by Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan at Hotel Lake View Ashoka Shyamala Hills. The Chairman of the Institute, Shri Bharat Bairagi, Minister of State, while addressing the participating scholars said that in the light of the National Education Policy, such a curriculum would be made, which would be useful for the next 20 years. Along with educating the children, it became a medium to develop in them the qualities of culture and effort.



National level eminent scholar Dr. Chand Kiran Saluja gave guidance by highlighting the place and utility of Sanskrit in the light of National Education Policy. Director Shri Prabhat Raj Tiwari and Dr. M.P. Jain gave a presentation on language research, in which children learning Sanskrit language process learning more rapidly. Other scholars present in the workshop presented valuable suggestions.



State and national level Sanskrit scholars and educationists participated in the program. In this Dr. D.C. Tiwari, Prof. Subodh Sharma, Prof. Hansdhar Jha, Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey, Dr. Pawan Vyas, Dr. Himmat Lal Sharma, Dr. Diwakar Sharma, Mrs. Sunita Tiwari and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Gupta were present.

