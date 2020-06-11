Madhya Pradesh Govt released Rs. 1555 crore for development of Gram Panchayats

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that effective implementation of Panch Parmeshwar Yojana will be ensured in the state for development of villages. A sum of Rs. 1555 crore has been released by the government to undertake development works in Gram Panchayats. This amount will be used to undertake works related to infrastructure development and potable water arrangement in villages.

The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold discussion pertaining to village development through video conferencing with Sarpanchs of the state at 4.00 p.m. on June 11. Sarpanchs will interact with the Chief Minister from NIC centre of the districts.

It is to be highlighted that the amount made available to Gram Panchayats will be utilized for maintenance of Nal-Jal scheme under the potable water arrangement, expansion of pipeline for supply of potable water, purchase of motor pumps and construction of potable water tanks etc. Similarly, under the infrastructure development, works like construction of CC road, concrete drainage system, slopes/culverts, boundary walls, paver blocks road and LED street light etc. will be carried out. Geo tagging of every work will also be done to ensure good quality works.

