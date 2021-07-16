Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel gave his first courtesy call to President Shri Ram Nath Kovind after assuming the office of Governor of Madhya Pradesh at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. On this occasion, President Shri Kovind presented a copy of the Constitution of India to the Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel.
Madhya Pradesh Governor visits President of India
