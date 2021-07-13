Madhya Pradesh Governor says to move ahead with government schemes

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that education is the first step towards progress. Whatever work an educated person does, it is better than others. The effect of education brings about a change in the attitude and living style of a person. He said that daughters connect two families. Therefore, it is necessary to pay a lot of attention to the education of girls. Governor Shri Patel was addressing people today during a vaccination camp in Bijasan Basti , after distributing benefits of various welfare schemes. It may be noted that Governor Shri Patel reached in the program with baskets of fruits for the children.



Governor Shri Patel said that it was for the first time in 100 years, that the calamity of Corona shook the whole world. Even a powerful country like America was shocked. The incident was very painful for the entire human society and gave us many lessons. We realized how lack of oxygen can be fatal. Under such unfavourable circumstances, our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave us the mantra of ‘ Jaan hai to jahan hai ‘, and saved us by appealing all to avoid crowds and stay at home. He provided ventilators, PPE kits for hospitals, names we had not even heard of before. The pandemic spread to big cities in the first phase and to villages in the second phase, because we did not adhere to discipline in our concern. He said that there is only one mantra to protect against Covid epidemic, ‘Jaan hai to jahan hai ‘. We have to protect our own lives. He said that experts are warning of the third stage. Great care needs to be taken so that this phase does not cause harm. Recalling the services of frontline workers, he expressed his respect towards them.



Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that the schemes implemented by the central government and the state government are all to help us move forward. It is necessary to take advantage of them and try to move ahead. He said that total sincerity in work is needed to make the government schemes successful. If you have taken a loan in any scheme, then its installment should be given on time, because if one person messes up then many people will suffer from it. That is why it is necessary that along with taking advantage of the schemes, we should help others also to move forward. He said that school bags, copies, books and other materials have been provided to the children in the programme. Those who have got this material, should use it to acquire better education which will be considered a success of the scheme.



Governor Shri Patel said that many grants and scholarships are given by the government for the education of girls, so that they can acquire better education. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid a lot of attention to the education of the girl child. When he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he put in a lot of efforts for the education of girls. It is the responsibility of the parents to make the children understand the importance of education. Regular practice is essential for studies.



Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel also visited the vaccination camp being organized in Bijasan Basti. Vaccination certificate was given to Shri Vinod Kumar. He distributed certificates of Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, Ayushman card, Ladli Laxmi certificate, letters of approval of Pradhan Mantri Matrutva Vandana Yojana, school kits to Anganwadi children and adolescent girls.

