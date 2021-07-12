Madhya Pradesh Governor congratulates Thawarchand Gehlot on taking over as the Governor of Karnataka

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has extended heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Thawarchand Gehlot on taking over as the Governor of Karnataka. He has said that Shri Gehlot is a hardworking administrator and a visionary leader. The state of Karnataka will benefit from his long experience in the field of social and political service. Under his guidance, the state will attain new milestones of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.



Governor Shri Gehlot was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Shri Abhay Srinivas Oka today at the Glass Hall of Karnataka Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri B.S. Yediyurappa, outgoing Governor Shri Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, Union Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale, Members of the Karnataka Cabinet, MPs, MLAs, senior State Government officials and dignitaries from Madhya Pradesh also were present.



It is noteworthy that Shri Thawarchand Gehlot was the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment at the Centre before taking over as the Governor. Before assuming the new charge of Karnataka State, he was the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

