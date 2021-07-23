Madhya Pradesh Food Minister reviews the schemes related to the welfare of the poor

Bhopal: Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh reviewed the schemes being run by various departments related to the welfare of the poor under the Inter-departmental (Poor Welfare) Group of Ministers. In the review meeting, women-child development, tourism, fishermen welfare and fisheries department, sericulture, technical education department gave point-wise information about the departmental schemes for the welfare of the poor.



Fishermen Welfare & Credit Card Scheme



Minister Shri Singh said that after extraction of coal from coal mines, fisheries should be done in water filled pits. For this, women should be entrusted with the work of fisheries by forming a committee of local people. It was informed in the meeting that in the month of March, 2.48 lakh tonnes i.e. more than 100 percent fish production was done against 2.40 lakh tonnes. Minister Shri Tulsi Silavat said that by distributing more and more credit cards to the fishermen brothers, they should be made self-dependent. He said that fishermen credit cards have been distributed to 78 thousand 628 fishermen so far in the beginning of this scheme. Apart from this, 11 thousand 883 Kisan Credit Cards were also provided.



PM Matsya Sampada Yojana



It was informed in the meeting that the five-year Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana was implemented with a view to provide employment to the youth in the field of fisheries. In this, a provision of Rs 20 thousand 50 crore has been made by the central and state governments. The main objective of the scheme is to increase fish production and productivity, which will double the income of fish farmers.



Kisan Credit Card Scheme



With a view to promote fish production, fisheries have also been included in the Kisan Credit Card scheme. In this, for fish production, fish seed culture, pangasius rearing, cage culture, lease of irrigation ponds, boats, nets for purchase, recurring expenditure of 41.77 lakh per annum was made under RAS and Bioflak scheme.



Ladli Laxmi Yojana



The Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Shri Ashok Shah said that the objective of 100 percent state funded Ladli Laxmi Yojana is positive thinking towards the birth of a girl child, reduction in child marriage and education of girls, improvement in health and nutrition level and cent percent To get admission in school. Under this, a scholarship of 2000 rupees is provided in class 6th, 4 thousand in class 9th and 6000 rupees in class 11th and 12th. Under this, an amount of 136 crores was distributed as scholarship.



Food Minister Shri Singh said that Anganwadi scheme is one of the main schemes of the department and Anganwadis are also doing very good work. Prepare proposals for building where there are no buildings for Anganwadis. Under this, provision of calorie-rich food and snacks has also been kept for children below 6 years, pregnant mothers with supplementary nutritional food, health check-up, reference services, immunization, nutrition and health education and non-formal education before school.



PM Matri Vandana Yojana



PM Matru Vandana Yojana has been implemented in all the districts of the state. Under this, a total amount of Rs 5 thousand is provided to pregnant mothers in 3 installments. Under this, payment of Rs 995.08 crore has been made to 23 lakh 58 thousand 731 beneficiaries so far. Madhya Pradesh ranks first in implementing this scheme in the country. Apart from this, many schemes like Shaurya Dal, One Stop Center, Women Helpline-181, Mukhyamantri Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana, Working Women Vasanti Griha, Swadhar Greh are being run in the interest of women and daughters.



Poor people get participation in home stay



In order to promote the participation of poor and poor and reserved class in the tourism sector in the state, they should be given participation in schemes like home stay. Try to provide employment to the local people in tourist hotels at tourist places. Local youth should be trained in the work of guides and waiters, so that they can stand on their feet. Allow youth to open tea-snack shops at tourist places.



Give employment to youth in the field of silk and cottage



To connect the youth of the state with the work of silk and tussar under self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, give them training in sericulture. Commissioner Silk informed that Rs 450 per kg silk thread is given for mulberry threading. This year around 290 women beneficiaries were benefitted in the threading work. One unit each in Vidisha, Guna, Balaghat, Shahdol, Mandla and Betul districts and three units in Narsinghpur and Hoshangabad are established for threading of mulberry cocoons in the state.



Commissioner Resham informed that 16,000 kg yarn will be produced from 1.60 lakh kg cocoon this year. Along with this, the target is to produce 100% i.e. 873 kg yarn by using 10.48 lakh nos. tusser cocoons.



87 thousand 770 people got employment



It was informed in the meeting that 5 thousand 906 youth were selected by the companies by organizing 122 placement drives, career and placement in ITIs under the department, employment was provided to 308 ITI passed students during the lockdown. In addition, offer letters were provided to 82 thousand 556 applicants in employment fairs.



In the field of technical education, tuition, exam fees and scholarships are provided to encourage SC, ST and OBC children in ITI. There are 6 ITIs operating in the state, in which one thousand rupees per month scholarship and free hostel and food facility are available to the trainees of scheduled castes and tribes. Under the department, Chief Minister Skill Promotion, Chief Minister Jan-Kalyan Shiksha Protsahan, Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana are being operated for the last 4 years. The work of construction of 10 divisional ITIs for technical training in the field of technical education and skills will be completed by March-2022. A target has been set to increase the rate of employment and self-employment from 20 percent to 30 percent. Under the Sankalp scheme, skill gap study will be completed at the district level.







Related