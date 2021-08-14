Madhya Pradesh Education Minister inaugurates vaccination centre operating for 24 hours 7 days

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang inaugurated vaccination centre operating for 24-hours 7-days in collaboration with CARE Sanstha at Sardar Patel School of Karond area in Narela Vidhan Sabha.



Minister Sarang said that both types of vaccines are available here. Here the first and second doses are being administered. Both online/offline arrangements have been made at the centre. He said that every citizen of Madhya Pradesh should be vaccinated, it is the endeavour of the government. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, new experiments and innovations are being done in Madhya Pradesh.



Shri Sarang said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi worked to stop the spread of Covid-19. He overhauled the health system. The economic situation was strengthened by re-planning. Got the vaccine manufactured and made successful efforts to make India corona free. Minister Shri Sarang said that doctors and people associated with the medical field also made great efforts. From making vaccines to getting people vaccinated, it was a challenging task, but it has been successful with everyone’s cooperation.





Related