Madhya Pradesh to recieve grant amount of 7206 lakh

Bhopal: Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar met Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy Shri Raj Kumar Singh in New Delhi and discussed about various energy related problems of the state. Shri Tomar requested to release the grant amount of about Rs 7206 lakh pending with the Government of India for Madhya Pradesh. Shri Singh assured to release the grant amount to the state soon.



Loan proposal for working capital of 3862 crores



Power Minister Shri Tomar also requested the Union Power Minister for approval of loan proposal for working capital of Rs.3862 crore. After the approval of this amount, East Zone Power Distribution Company is likely to get Rs 562 crore, Central Zone Power Distribution Company to get 1200 crores and West Zone Power Distribution Company may get Rs 2100 crore through REC. Shri Tomar requested to relax the conditions of subsidy to be received by Madhya Pradesh under RDSS scheme keeping in view the situation of Covid and floods. He also requested to implement a special scheme for solar energy for Gwalior city and tourist places located in Gwalior. Along with this, keeping in mind the strengthening of the energy sector, production, distribution and better facilities for consumers, new schemes were also discussed in detail.



Energy Minister Shri Tomar thanked the Union Power Minister for declaring Sanchi city as Solar City and invited him to come to Madhya Pradesh.

