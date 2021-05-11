Madhya Pradesh CM promotes teamwork

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while deeming the participation of public representatives, society and general public along with the administration and government necessary in the fight against Corona, said that together we can defeat this pandemic. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the meeting of District Disaster Management Committee during his stay in Jabalpur today.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that stringent action will be taken against the hospitals involved in the business of fake injections and medicines and for callousness in the treatment of Covid patients. Under no circumstances will such people who commit crimes against humanity be spared.



Cooperatives and Public Service Management Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria, MP Shri Rakesh Singh, MLA Shri Ajay Vishnoi, Smt. Nandini Maravi, Shri Ashok Rohani, Shri Sushil Tiwari Indu, Shri Lakhan Ghanghoria, Shri Vinay Saxena, Shri Tarun Bhanot, Dr. Jitendra Jamdar, Divisional Commissioner Shri B. Chandrasekhar, IG Police Shri B.S. Chauhan, Collector Shri Karmaveer Sharma and Superintendent of Police Shri Siddharth Bahuguna who were given the charge of districts for Corona control were also present in the meeting.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there has been a decline in Corona cases in the state in the last few days. The government will leave no stone unturned to protect the general public from this pandemic. He told the representatives of all political parties to work as a team against Corona and make efforts to free Jabalpur and the entire state from Corona. He said that he has come to Jabalpur to hold discussions with representatives of all the political parties involved in the Crisis Management Committee with a positive mind and to seek their cooperation in the fight against Corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the efforts being made to control Corona in Jabalpur district. Taking into account the possibilities of the third wave of Corona, he told them to start making preparations now itself. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that efforts will have to be made to increase oxygen and ICU beds for the future. Attention must be given in this direction in rural areas as well, hence MLAs will have to take the lead in their respective areas.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to officers to pay special attention to ensure proper treatment of Corona infected Ayushman card holders. He also instructed to make Ayushman cards immediately for all eligible persons, so that free treatment could be given to the poor and middle class Corona-infected people. He expressed satisfaction over the work of making Ayushman cards of eligible persons in Jabalpur district.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while discussing the Kill Corona campaign, stated the need to connect local public representatives and social workers with the government staff for its effective implementation in rural areas. This will help in identifying people suffering from cold, cough, fever during door-to-door surveys and treatment can be started on time by providing them kits.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also reviewed the vaccination work in the district. He said that everyone must ensure that not a single dose of the vaccine goes waste. He said that the government will bear the cost of administering Corona vaccine to the youth above 18 years of age. The government is making efforts to ensure that the youth get vaccinated as early as possible. For this, the orders for vaccines have also been placed as per the requirement and soon manufacturing companies will ensure its availability. The Chief Minister said that awareness campaign should be conducted to clear the myths and rumours being spread in rural areas about the vaccine.



Several important suggestions were also given by the members of the Disaster Management Committee regarding prevention of Corona infection in the meeting. MP Shri Rakesh Singh thanked the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on behalf of the people of Jabalpur district for the decision of giving free treatment in private hospitals to Ayushman card holders by implementing Ayushman scheme in a new form. The Chief Minister also appreciated the decision taken by the Chief Minister to give three months free ration to the poor. The Chief Minister said in the meeting that this scheme of providing ration for three months to the poor should benefit all the poor. For this, ration cards of eligible persons should be made immediately so that women domestic helps, rickshaw pullers, hand-cart owners can also get ration.



At the beginning of the meeting, Collector Shri Karmaveer Sharma gave a presentation about the measures being taken for the control of Corona in Jabalpur district. Superintendent of Police Shri Siddharth Bahuguna informed about the action taken against the violators of Corona curfew and lockdown and those engaged in the business of fake drug and injections.



CM Shri Chouhan inspects newly built 500-bed Covid Care Center



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected a temporary Covid Care Center of 500 beds constructed recently with the help of the state government and public in Madhotaal area of ​​Jabalpur city. This temporary Covid Care Center, newly constructed in the name of Veerangana Rani Durgavati, has been built with the help of district administration, public representatives and society. Corona patients with asymptomatic and mild symptoms will be provided free treatment and care in this Covid Care Center.



Cooperatives and Public Service Management Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria, MP Shri Rakesh Singh besides Smt. Nandini Marawi, Shri Ashok Rohani and Shri Shri Sushil Tiwari Indu were present.



Best example of public support



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this Covid Care Center, built in collaboration with the government, the people of Jabalpur and social organizations, is the best example of social participation for the treatment of infected people in this times of Corona pandemic.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan heartily congratulated the legislators, MPs, district administration officials, doctors, social workers and the people of Jabalpur, for the combined effort in preparing the fully-equipped Covid Care Center and said that patients will get good and better treatment here. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that doctors and nursing staff of government and private hospitals will treat patients by turns. He said that such Covid Care Centers are being set up in different places throughout the state.

