Madhya Pradesh: Virtual meeting of sister and brother

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ‘due to Corona, I cannot meet the sisters of my special backward tribe directly. Brothers and sisters are having a virtual meeting today. Corona is in a terrible crisis in the state, but the government systems will leave no stone unturned. Every poor, middle class is also being treated free of cost in Corona in private hospitals. The government is giving five months of free ration to every poor. Sisters, don’t worry about anything but take full care’.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today transferred 21 crores 85 lakh 93 thousand rupees to 2 lakh 18 thousand 593 women of Baiga, Bharia, and Sahariya tribes for special backward tribe women, through a single click from the residence to food grant scheme. Also addressed women through video conferencing. Scheduled Caste, Tribal Welfare Minister Ms. Meena Singh also joined in virtually.



The amount is given for a nutritious diet



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that one thousand rupees per month are given to women belonging to special backward tribes for nutritious food under this scheme. The amount is transferred to the women’s accounts by the 10th of every month.



Keep four things in mind



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan advised the sisters to take full care towards Corona. Keep in mind the four things following, make sure to apply masks, keep distance from each other, wash hands frequently, and not leave the house unless it is very important.



Do not let the village come and go



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that do not go out of the village and do not let any person come to the village. If a person comes, he should first have a health check-up and stay in quarantine for a few days. Marriage and no planning are to be done.



The survey team will visit home, do not hide the disease



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the survey team will come to your house, if someone has a disease like cold, fever, cough, etc., do not hide. The team will give you free medicines and you will be healthy. Hiding this disease can be fatal.

