Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling of Maulsiri in Smart Udyan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day. Moulsiri is a well known tree. It is called Kesava in Sanskrit, Maulsiri or Bakul in Hindi. Maulsiri is a medicinal tree. It has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Maulsiri evergreen trees is known for its lovely fragrant flowers that give pleasure to the mind are found along the roads and in the gardens.

