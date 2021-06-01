Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 387 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 387 new Covid cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 8,735 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, Khurdha sees maximum 1, 222 fresh infections. Odisha reports 37 fatalities due to Covid19 in last 24 hours; Death toll reaches 2, 791.
Covid-19 Report For 31st May
New Positive Cases: 8735
In quarantine: 4892
Local contacts: 3843
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 456
2. Balasore: 566
3. Bargarh: 193
4. Bhadrak: 147
5. Balangir: 49
6. Boudh: 137
7. Cuttack: 673
8. Deogarh: 63
9. Dhenkanal: 503
10. Gajapati: 80
11. Ganjam: 156
12. Jagatsinghpur: 382
13. Jajpur: 507
14. Jharsuguda: 157
15. Kalahandi: 177
16. Kandhamal: 65
17. Kendrapada: 387
18. Keonjhar: 179
19. Khurda: 1222
20. Koraput: 255
21. Malkangiri: 96
22. Mayurbhanj: 342
23. Nawarangpur: 264
24. Nayagarh: 285
25. Nuapada: 40
26. Puri: 467
27. Rayagada: 90
28. Sambalpur: 177
29. Sonepur: 156
30. Sundargarh: 244
31. State Pool: 220
New recoveries: 10405
Cumulative tested: 11835365
Positive: 773732
Recovered: 680932
Active cases: 89956