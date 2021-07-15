Madhya Pradesh CM pays tribute to Late Shri Kailash Joshi

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Shri Joshi, who was called a saint person in the politics of the state, was the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan met Late Joshi’s son former minister Shri Deepak Joshi and family members at his residence. He paid tribute to former Chief Minister Late Shri Kailash Joshi on his anniversary by garlanding his portrait.



Late Shri Kailash Chandra Joshi was the first Chief Minister from BJP after Emergency in 1977-78. Shri Joshi was MLA for 8 times, Member of Lok Sabha twice and Member of Rajya Sabha once. Shri Joshi was one of the founding members of Jana Sangh in 1957.



Shri Joshi served as the first state president after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 1980 to 84. Shri Joshi was also the Leader of the Opposition from 1972 to 1977. Late Shri Joshi passed away on 24 November 2019 at the age of 90 years.

Related