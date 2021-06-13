Madhya Pradesh CM inaugurates 300 bedded Covid-19 Centre at Budhni

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Petroleum Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated 300-bedded temporary Covid Centre at Budhni in Sehore district. Shri Chouhan said that we only pray that no one may need to come to this hospital and the third wave of corona does not come.



Take precautions for a possible third wave



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to take all precautions to prevent a possible third wave of corona. For this, everyone will have to wear a mask, follow a distance of two yards and it is necessary to get the vaccine of Covid. Nevertheless, if there is a crisis, we have to prepare for it, only for this the hospital has been built.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we are conducting about 80 thousand tests daily, out of which more than 1500 tests are being done daily in Sehore. Corona is under control but don’t be careless. Due to negligence, the second wave of Corona hit and there will be serious consequences if we do not learn even now. He said that the government entrusted the responsibility to the Management Crisis Group and the public, as a result of that we could control Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the system of Crisis Management Groups in Madhya Pradesh from district to village and ward level is being seen as a model to fight against corona in the country. The government will continuously do more and more tests, treatment will be provided immediately after the identification of the patient. With this we will be able to eliminate Corona soon. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Kill Corona campaign will continue. The Crisis Management Group will make the public aware about the prevention from Corona. Do not crowd, get vaccinated, apply mask, keep distance, people have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.



Will stop the third wave with the help of the public



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that people should show restraint and patience. If the third wave is to be stopped, then the public will have to cooperate. We can stop this only with everyone’s cooperation. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccination must be done. The vaccine itself gives protection against this epidemic. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from his heart for the decision to conduct the vaccination at the national level. He said that at the time of need of oxygen, the central government airlifted and sent oxygen to the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we have been able to stop the second wave of corona virus.



Union Petroleum Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that Madhya Pradesh has succeeded in controlling corona under the able leadership of Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The model of Crisis Management Group of Madhya Pradesh is exemplary. Cooperation Minister Shri Arvind Bhadauria also addressed.



Plantation with inspection



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the arrangements of Covid Care Centre and also planted saplings in the center premises.



Budhni Covid Care Centre to have hospital-like facilities



Covid Care Centre Budhni has hospital like facilities. This centre will be of 300 beds, in which 100 beds will be oxygen rich. Keeping in mind the possible third wave of corona, this centre has been prepared, in which all necessary arrangements have been made. The centre has a separate 50-bed ward for children.



Staff nurse and technical staff will be deployed



Covid Care Hospital is divided into two parts, which will have 144 beds in A and B blocks. Apart from this, a separate OPD ward of 12 beds has also been made. Special care has been taken so that the patients of Covid coming here can get better facilities. The twelve bedded OPD will be convenient for the patients coming for the health check-up. Keeping in view the convenience of the patients and relatives visiting here, separate booths have been made for the smooth operation of the hospital. Administration room, nurse room, doctors room, store room have all been made separately. Along with this other facilities include help desk, security, police, CCTV, central AC system, fire fighting, electrical system etc.



Shri Rajendra Singh Rajput, Shri Guru Prasad Sharma, Shri Ravi Malviya, Shri Raghunath Bhati, Shri Rajesh Rajput, Divisional Commissioner Shri Kavindra Kiyawat, Collector Shri Chandra Mohan Thakur, SP Shri SS Chauhan and other officials and public representatives were present.

Related