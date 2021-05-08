Madhya Pradesh CM assures treatment for everyone

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that normal, oxygen and I.C.U. beds will be provided to every Covid patient in the state as per the requirement. For this, beds have been continuously increased in every district. All districts should ensure that every Covid patient gets beds in hospitals for treatment.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that do not hide Corona but inform about it. This disease is cured if the medicines are taken early. But it becomes fatal if treatment is delayed. A door-to-door survey campaign is being carried out under the Kill Corona campaign. Covid aid centres are being set up in the cities. Patients with cold, cough, etc. should obtain free medical kits and take medicines immediately.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the campaign against Covid should be made a mass movement in the state. All sections of the society should be connected to it. After conducting village to village, city to city survey, every hidden patient should be identified and he should be given medicines and cured.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a meeting of Corona Control Core Group through video conferencing from his residence today. The concerned ministers and officials joined the meeting through video conferencing.



All poor get free ration



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that every poor person of different categories in the state should positively get free ration for 5 months, it should be ensured.



Continuous decline in new episodes



There is a continuous decline in new cases of corona in the state. In the last 24 hours, 11 thousand 598 new cases have come, 4445 patients have become healthy. The number of active cases is one lakh 2 thousand 486. Weekly new cases have been declining for the past three weeks. The state has come to 15th place in the country in terms of infection. The seven-day average positivity rate of the state is 19 percent.



75 percent of patients in home isolation



Of the total Corona patients in the state, 75 percent are in home isolation while 25 percent are in hospitals. Out of these patients 14 percent are on oxygen beds, 7 percent on ICU beds and 4 percent are on general beds.



515 Covid patients avail benefits of Covid Upchar Yojana



Currently 515 eligible patients admitted in various hospitals of the state are being given the benefits of free Covid treatment under the Mukhya Mantri Covid Upchar Yojana. In this, an amount of Rs 19 lakh 46 thousand 700 will be given to hospitals by the government on today’s date.



Nearly Rs 16 lakh refunded in 72 cases



In a total of 72 cases of overcharging by private hospitals for Covid treatment in the state, an amount of Rs 15 lakh 97 thousand has been refunded to the relatives of the patients and FIR was registered against 25 persons.



Black marketeers of Remdesivir should not be exempted, they should be sent to jail



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to ensure that black marketeers of Remdesivir should not be exempted and should be sent to jail. Action is going on continuously in the state. Action has been taken in three cases today. Action has been taken in 20 cases earlier under NSA.



Start a bottling plant in Bina soon



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the oxygen bottling plant at Bina should be started soon. Two plants of 90 tonnes each are being built there. From these, 18 thousand cylinders will be filled up daily.



Attention on electrical safety must



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that attention should be given to power safety in every hospital. Also, it should be ensured that every hospital has a generator.



Vaccine availability must, possibility of getting Sputnik



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that continuous availability of vaccine should be ensured to those above 45 years and those above 18. The possibility of importing the vaccine should also be considered. It was told that Sputnik vaccine will be made available from Russia from the first month of June. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that not a single dose of the vaccine should go waste.

