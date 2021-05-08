“Coronas investigation and report should be on time” – Madhya Pradesh Chauhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan has asked the officials and doctors to ensure timely investigation of corona infection and report is received within the stipulated period so that the corona chain can be broken.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reached Rehti suddenly on Saturday and after knowing the condition of the patients treated in the Community Health Centre, he also inspected the 25-bed Covid Care Centre. He expressed satisfaction after seeing all the necessary facilities and arrangements during the inspection. However, there was no quarantine at the centre nor in isolation. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the people present here to fully adhere to the public curfew and immediately check up if the health worsens or symptoms appear.



He said that there is no shortage of medicines and other arrangements, if necessary, more arrangements will be made. Community Health CentreRehati has 15 beds and all have oxygen supply from the concentrator. The centre has 8 patients undergoing treatment for corona. The Chief Minister discussed in detail about the Kovid patients with the doctors present and directed that high-level medical arrangements should be ensured at Rehti itself. Commissioner Mr. Kavindra Kiyawat along with senior officials and Mr. Karthikeya Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

Related