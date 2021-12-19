Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the souvenir on the first death anniversary of senior public representative of Guna district Late Bhupendra Singh Raghuwanshi

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a souvenir published on the first death anniversary of senior public representative of Guna district Late Shri Bhupendra Singh Raghuwanshi at his residence office. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on the basis of the values ​​received by late Shri Raghuwanshi from his father, he had dedicated himself in the service of the people of the area. He came in the field of public service with the inspiration of Late Shri Kushabhau Thackeray. It is sad that Late Shri Bhupendra Singh Raghuwanshi left us untimely. Paying homage to Late Shri Raghuwanshi, Chief Minister Chouhan said that it is expected that both his sons will continue the work of public service by following the path shown by their father. Late Shri Bhupendra Singh’s son Shri Anand Raghuwanshi and Shri Prabal Raghuwanshi were present along with Shri Mahendra Singh Kirar on this occation.

