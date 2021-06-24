Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister planted a Peepal sapling

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted a Peepal sapling at Jawahar Chowk Smart Road. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today participated in a tree plantation programme organised at Jawahar Chowk to mark the birthday of former minister Shri Umashankar Gupta. While motivating the people gathered for tree plantation, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that while following the precautions to prevent corona infection, maximum plantation should be done cheerfully. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan greeted former minister Shri Umashankar Gupta on his birthday and wished him a glorious life. He said that it is the only prayer to God that Shri Gupta should become a centenarian and always remain active in the service of the society.





